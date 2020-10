Today looks to be a much calmer day with light southwest winds, and highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Tomorrow (Halloween), will be pleasant with temperatures around 70, while Sunday (November 1), could cool back to about 60. The low to mid 70’s look promising for Monday through Wednesday.

No additional rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a safe and enjoyable Halloween weekend!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris