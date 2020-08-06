Nightly thunderstorms and summertime heat

Hello everyone, 

The center of our summertime ridge will drift south of the region today giving our area another chance of evening and overnight thunderstorms.  The activity looks to develop in Eastern New Mexico this afternoon, and then arc across the Panhandles this evening.  Any storm that develops could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of hail.  The thunderstorms will wane with time, dissipating around sunrise in our far eastern counties. 

This same scenario could play out nightly through the weekend with showers and storms traveling in a curving trajectory from west to east, across the combined Panhandles.   

On the temperature side of this equation – the aforementioned ‘summertime ridge of hot air’ will still be our dominate weather feature.  As a result, daytime highs look to trade off between the 90’s and low 100’s from this afternoon through Monday. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

