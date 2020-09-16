Hazy, smoky skies continue with seasonal September heat

Clear

Amarillo

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

85°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Pampa

85°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Forest fires and wildfires across the western states will continue to fill our sky with smoke and hazy conditions.  The amount of smoke aloft will most likely impede solar radiation coming in from the sun.  As a result, afternoon temperatures should continue to run a little bit cooler than they otherwise would be.  Instead of warming into the mid to upper 80’s daily, the low to mid 80’s will continue commonplace through the weekend.  

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday.  A slightly better chance for a few thunderstorms might return early next week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

