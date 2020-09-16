Hazy, smoky skies continue with seasonal September heat

Forest fires and wildfires across the western states will continue to fill our sky with smoke and hazy conditions. The amount of smoke aloft will most likely impede solar radiation coming in from the sun. As a result, afternoon temperatures should continue to run a little bit cooler than they otherwise would be. Instead of warming into the mid to upper 80’s daily, the low to mid 80’s will continue commonplace through the weekend.

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday. A slightly better chance for a few thunderstorms might return early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris