From summer to fall

Welcome to the first day of fall everyone! The autumnal equinox occurs at 8:31 am. So, what kind of weather do we expect for our first day of autumn? The answer is, the same conditions that we’ve been seeing for the past several days. A smoky and hazy sky with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 80’s this afternoon. Tomorrow through Thursday will follow suit with haze, light winds, and highs in the 80’s. Friday may turn hotter with southwest winds and the low to mid 90’s, while Saturday could be breezy and cooler with a mix of 70’s and 80’s. Sunday may stay in the 70’s during the day.

Regarding precipitation – little to no chance of thunderstorms are expected through the weekend. Also, as of this writing, no rain is expected from the remnant low of Tropical Storm Beta, as it tracks northeast through downstate Texas.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris