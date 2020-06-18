Late spring cold front and stormy weather

Clear

Amarillo

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone,

Showers and thunderstorms look to be on the increase for today, as a late springtime cold front slowly sags south into the area.  Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain.  Another concern is lightning, which might act as an ignition source for a wildfire.  Regarding temperatures, today’s highs will top out in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Tomorrow will follow suit with scattered showers and thunderstorms, which some could become severe, as the aforementioned cold front pulls up stationary across the Panhandle.  Temperatures will be on a wide range, with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s north of the front, and upper 80’s and low 90’s to the south.

Saturday (the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm), and Sunday (Father’s Day), will continue with a slight chance of storms.  Northwest flow aloft could bring thunderstorms into our area each evening from the higher terrain of Colorado and New Mexico.  Same story with the temperatures, a blend of 80’s and 90’s are expected over the weekend. 

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

