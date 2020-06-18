Late spring cold front and stormy weather

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

61°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

61°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

Hello everyone,

Showers and thunderstorms look to be on the increase for today, as a late springtime cold front slowly sags south into the area. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. Another concern is lightning, which might act as an ignition source for a wildfire. Regarding temperatures, today’s highs will top out in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Tomorrow will follow suit with scattered showers and thunderstorms, which some could become severe, as the aforementioned cold front pulls up stationary across the Panhandle. Temperatures will be on a wide range, with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s north of the front, and upper 80’s and low 90’s to the south.

Saturday (the summer solstice occurs at 4:43 pm), and Sunday (Father’s Day), will continue with a slight chance of storms. Northwest flow aloft could bring thunderstorms into our area each evening from the higher terrain of Colorado and New Mexico. Same story with the temperatures, a blend of 80’s and 90’s are expected over the weekend.

Lastly, until widespread rains do return, wildfire concerns will continue. Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris