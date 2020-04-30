April to May; mini heatwave with possible record highs

Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
27 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
22 mph SW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
67°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello everyone.

High pressure aloft, and downsloping southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, will translate into hot weather over the next few days.  This afternoon promises to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.  Amarillo should top out around 91.  Tomorrow (May 1), could heat up into a range of mid 90’s to around 100.  Amarillo’s record high is 95 from 1992; we may hit 98 during the afternoon.  Saturday will be about the same with expected warmth close to 95, which would tie the record of 95, set back in 2012.

A nice reprieve from the heat should be felt on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 80’s.  Monday, however, may return to the breezy, hot 90’s, with another record high in jeopardy.  Finally, as we travel into Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures should fall down into the pleasant 70’s, with a slight chance of rain – at least for some of our area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

