April to May; mini heatwave with possible record highs

Hello everyone.

High pressure aloft, and downsloping southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, will translate into hot weather over the next few days. This afternoon promises to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out around 91. Tomorrow (May 1), could heat up into a range of mid 90’s to around 100. Amarillo’s record high is 95 from 1992; we may hit 98 during the afternoon. Saturday will be about the same with expected warmth close to 95, which would tie the record of 95, set back in 2012.

A nice reprieve from the heat should be felt on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 80’s. Monday, however, may return to the breezy, hot 90’s, with another record high in jeopardy. Finally, as we travel into Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures should fall down into the pleasant 70’s, with a slight chance of rain – at least for some of our area.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris