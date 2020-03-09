Back to sunny March weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Generally clear. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Monday afternoon,

Nice spring-like weather is on tap for the next few days with a chance of rain by Friday.  Today looks to be mostly sunny with light northwesterly winds, and highs around 70.  Tomorrow turns beautiful with sunshine and a blend of 70’s and low 80’s.  Amarillo could top out around 80.

Wednesday and Thursday may see a bit of a cooling trend with the 60’s and low 70’s, followed by Friday, where highs may hover in the 40’s and low 50’s.  Saturday and Sunday look to continue in the 50’s.

Precipitation-wise, all is quiet until Thursday night into Friday, that’s when our next upper-level storm system arrives.  Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, as the upper-level low treks across the area region.  If the low passes directly overhead, we could see a rain/snow mix.  Additional hit or miss rain showers may occur on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss