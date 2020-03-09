Good Monday afternoon,

Nice spring-like weather is on tap for the next few days with a chance of rain by Friday. Today looks to be mostly sunny with light northwesterly winds, and highs around 70. Tomorrow turns beautiful with sunshine and a blend of 70’s and low 80’s. Amarillo could top out around 80.

Wednesday and Thursday may see a bit of a cooling trend with the 60’s and low 70’s, followed by Friday, where highs may hover in the 40’s and low 50’s. Saturday and Sunday look to continue in the 50’s.

Precipitation-wise, all is quiet until Thursday night into Friday, that’s when our next upper-level storm system arrives. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, as the upper-level low treks across the area region. If the low passes directly overhead, we could see a rain/snow mix. Additional hit or miss rain showers may occur on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris