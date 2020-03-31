Breaking News
Gov. Abbott extends social distancing protocols through April, closes Texas schools until May 4

Back to dry and unseasonably warm weather

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Perryton

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with increasing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
49°F Windy with increasing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

This afternoon looks nice with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 72.

Tomorrow, April 1, will see much warmer weather with highs around 80.  The same can be said for Thursday, while Friday looks to cool back into the 50’s.  This weekend, however, starts another warming trend with temperatures around 70 for Saturday, and the middle 70’s on Sunday.

Regarding precipitation – no additional rain is expected through Friday.  Widely scattered showers, however, could visit the region over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

