Back to dry and unseasonably warm weather

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

This afternoon looks nice with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 72.

Tomorrow, April 1, will see much warmer weather with highs around 80. The same can be said for Thursday, while Friday looks to cool back into the 50’s. This weekend, however, starts another warming trend with temperatures around 70 for Saturday, and the middle 70’s on Sunday.

Regarding precipitation – no additional rain is expected through Friday. Widely scattered showers, however, could visit the region over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris