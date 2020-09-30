Unseasonably warm as we close out September

Hi everyone,

Above seasonal temperatures will return for this afternoon with highs back in the 80’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 87. Tomorrow (October 1), however, should turn slightly cooler with a mix of 70’s. The low to mid 80’s will bounce back for Friday and Saturday, followed by the 70’s on Sunday. Monday could warm back into the 80’s.

The cold fronts responsible for these back and forth temperatures – will be dry. No rain is expected with the passage of these fronts. In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, this dry pattern that our area is experiencing, does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway. Plus, eventually, the wildfire threat will come back into play, down the road.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris