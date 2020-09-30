Unseasonably warm as we close out September

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
17 mph ENE
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hi everyone, 

Above seasonal temperatures will return for this afternoon with highs back in the 80’s.  Amarillo looks to top out around 87.  Tomorrow (October 1), however, should turn slightly cooler with a mix of 70’s.  The low to mid 80’s will bounce back for Friday and Saturday, followed by the 70’s on Sunday.  Monday could warm back into the 80’s. 

The cold fronts responsible for these back and forth temperatures – will be dry.  No rain is expected with the passage of these fronts.  In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future. 

Unfortunately, this dry pattern that our area is experiencing, does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway.  Plus, eventually, the wildfire threat will come back into play, down the road. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss