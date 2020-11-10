Average November week

Today is starting out on a cold note with morning lows around freezing. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow morning will be cold with a mix of upper 20’s and low 30’s around daybreak. The afternoon hours look to warm back into the 60’s with light southerly winds, and plenty of sunshine; Not too bad for Veterans Day! Thursday and Friday should follow suit with the 60’s, while Saturday and Sunday might warm closer to 70.

Regarding precipitation…other than a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two on Friday night, no rain or snow is expected through this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris