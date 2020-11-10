Average November week

Clear

Amarillo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Today is starting out on a cold note with morning lows around freezing.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow morning will be cold with a mix of upper 20’s and low 30’s around daybreak.  The afternoon hours look to warm back into the 60’s with light southerly winds, and plenty of sunshine; Not too bad for Veterans Day!  Thursday and Friday should follow suit with the 60’s, while Saturday and Sunday might warm closer to 70. 

Regarding precipitation…other than a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two on Friday night, no rain or snow is expected through this weekend.   

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

