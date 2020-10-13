Warming trend followed by another cold front

Clear

Amarillo

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 49F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. ENE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. ENE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Greetings, 

Today will start another brief warming trend with sunshine, light northerly winds, and highs around 80.  Tomorrow could top out in the summerlike low to mid 90’s, while Thursday could see yet another cold front plowing through, with strong north winds, and temperatures dropping back into the much cooler 60’s and low 70’s.  Friday looks to continue with highs around 70, followed by a return to the beautiful 70’s and low 80’s for Saturday.  Our third cold front of this week might arrive on Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the 60’s. 

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday.  The following week, however, may see a pattern change toward cooler, and wetter weather.  Only time will tell, and no guarantees!  

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up.  Please remain cognizant about all wildfire concerns! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

