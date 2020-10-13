Warming trend followed by another cold front

Greetings,

Today will start another brief warming trend with sunshine, light northerly winds, and highs around 80. Tomorrow could top out in the summerlike low to mid 90’s, while Thursday could see yet another cold front plowing through, with strong north winds, and temperatures dropping back into the much cooler 60’s and low 70’s. Friday looks to continue with highs around 70, followed by a return to the beautiful 70’s and low 80’s for Saturday. Our third cold front of this week might arrive on Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the 60’s.

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday. The following week, however, may see a pattern change toward cooler, and wetter weather. Only time will tell, and no guarantees!

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up. Please remain cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris