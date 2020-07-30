Summertime cold front and northwest flow storms

Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
mph
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

83°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Greetings, 

Widely scattered thunderstorms continue in the forecast for the next several days.  And as I stated yesterday, we are back to northwest flow type of activity.  As thunderstorms develop over the high county of New Mexico and Colorado during the day, northwest winds aloft will steer the storms over the Panhandles at night.  This type of activity is usually more sporadic in coverage, but can become strong to occasionally severe.  The main threats are typically damaging downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail.  In the end, always stay weather aware, and seek shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location. 

Regarding temperatures, they will stay fairly similar as we close out July, and start August.  Morning lows will continue to be in the 60’s and low 70’s, while afternoon highs look to range from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

