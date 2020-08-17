Seasonal warmth, and eventual increase in thunderstorms

Few Clouds

Amarillo

89°F Few Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

92°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone, 

Widely scattered thundershowers could be ongoing early this morning as a weak cold front sags south into the Panhandles.  As the day progresses forward, dry air may punch into the area behind the front, ending our rain chances, but giving us very seasonal weather.  Instead of the 90’s and low 100’s as of late, today may offer highs in the mid to upper 80’s.  Tomorrow through Thursday looks to continue dry, but turning warmer, with temperatures heating back into the low to mid 90’s. 

Regarding precipitation, additional thunderstorms look to return on Friday and the weekend, as northwest flow sets up over the region.  The chances of rain will run from 20% to 40% each evening.  

Have a great Monday, and enjoy the slightly cooler weather. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

