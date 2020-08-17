Seasonal warmth, and eventual increase in thunderstorms

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Hello everyone,

Widely scattered thundershowers could be ongoing early this morning as a weak cold front sags south into the Panhandles. As the day progresses forward, dry air may punch into the area behind the front, ending our rain chances, but giving us very seasonal weather. Instead of the 90’s and low 100’s as of late, today may offer highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Tomorrow through Thursday looks to continue dry, but turning warmer, with temperatures heating back into the low to mid 90’s.

Regarding precipitation, additional thunderstorms look to return on Friday and the weekend, as northwest flow sets up over the region. The chances of rain will run from 20% to 40% each evening.

Have a great Monday, and enjoy the slightly cooler weather.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris