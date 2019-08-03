August weekend cool front…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday Morning.

A summertime cool front continues to pass south through our area, and should pull-up stationary along the Red River Valley this evening. Any additional thunderstorm activity will be along and ahead of this boundary, moving away from the Panhandles. North of the front, the upper 90’s and low 100’s as of late, looks to be replaced by the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo will top out around 90 this afternoon. Tomorrow should continue relatively pleasant with a blend of 80’s and low 90’s. The low to mid 90’s will be in place for Monday and Tuesday, followed by much hotter weather by the middle and end of the week.

Rainfall-wise, storm chances could return on a hit or miss basis (20% or less), for Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris