First week of August weather

Hello everyone,

The widely scattered thunderstorms from yesterday will give way to less active weather today. Now in saying this, isolated activity could still move this way from the high country of Northern New Mexico by this evening. Most of the storms, however, should stay along the New Mexico state-line, and points west. Additional hit or miss, northwest flow thunderstorms, look to march this way nightly throughout the rest of this week. With any given storm, always be aware of increased lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail.

Regarding temperatures-today will be nice with afternoon highs in the 80’s. Tomorrow and Wednesday look to be hotter, with a return to the low to mid 90’s, while Thursday through Sunday could see the mid to upper 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris