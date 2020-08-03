First week of August weather

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
mph
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Hello everyone,

The widely scattered thunderstorms from yesterday will give way to less active weather today.  Now in saying this, isolated activity could still move this way from the high country of Northern New Mexico by this evening.  Most of the storms, however, should stay along the New Mexico state-line, and points west.  Additional hit or miss, northwest flow thunderstorms, look to march this way nightly throughout the rest of this week.  With any given storm, always be aware of increased lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. 

Regarding temperatures-today will be nice with afternoon highs in the 80’s.  Tomorrow and Wednesday look to be hotter, with a return to the low to mid 90’s, while Thursday through Sunday could see the mid to upper 90’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

