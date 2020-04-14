Wintry, snowy April weather

Forecast

by:

Overcast

Amarillo

39°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

38°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear to partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

38°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F A clear sky. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

42°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

42°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello everyone,

I know that it is hard to believe, but we are waking up to a snowy, wintry April morning.  If you need to be outside, bundle up in layers, and drive very carefully.  Roadways could be slick and hazardous.  Plus temperatures are running in the frigid 20’s.  Snowfall totals might be anywhere from just a dusting to possibly 2 to 5 inches.  As the day progresses forward, scattered snow showers should wind down, ending by mid-afternoon.  Of course, not much warming will take place today, with highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s.

Tomorrow (the middle of the month), will start out frozen with morning lows in the 20’s.  But few worries, sunshine returns with temperatures rising into the 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon.  Any snow on the ground should melt away very quickly.

Thursday could warm well into the 60’s, while Friday morning may start out close to 32, moderating back into the 50’s and low 60’s later in the day.  Saturday and Sunday look nice with highs returning to the 70’s.

Lastly, and the jury is still out, but possible showers and thunderstorms could return over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

