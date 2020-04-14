Wintry, snowy April weather

Hello everyone,

I know that it is hard to believe, but we are waking up to a snowy, wintry April morning. If you need to be outside, bundle up in layers, and drive very carefully. Roadways could be slick and hazardous. Plus temperatures are running in the frigid 20’s. Snowfall totals might be anywhere from just a dusting to possibly 2 to 5 inches. As the day progresses forward, scattered snow showers should wind down, ending by mid-afternoon. Of course, not much warming will take place today, with highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s.

Tomorrow (the middle of the month), will start out frozen with morning lows in the 20’s. But few worries, sunshine returns with temperatures rising into the 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Any snow on the ground should melt away very quickly.

Thursday could warm well into the 60’s, while Friday morning may start out close to 32, moderating back into the 50’s and low 60’s later in the day. Saturday and Sunday look nice with highs returning to the 70’s.

Lastly, and the jury is still out, but possible showers and thunderstorms could return over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris