Hot weather and hit or miss nightly thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

Wind
mph
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Greetings, 

The stormy weather from last night will give way to less activity for tonight.  Now in saying this, isolated thunderstorms could still move our way from the mountains of Northern New Mexico by this evening.  Most of the storms, however, should fizzle out as they move into our western counties.  Additional hit or miss, northwest flow thunderstorms, look to march this way nightly throughout the rest of this week.  With any given storm, always be aware of increased lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. 

Regarding temperatures – today will be nice, but very warm, with afternoon highs in the 80’s and low 90’s.  Tomorrow through Sunday could see the hotter mid to upper 90’s. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

