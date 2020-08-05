Hot weather and hit or miss nightly thunderstorms

Greetings,

The stormy weather from last night will give way to less activity for tonight. Now in saying this, isolated thunderstorms could still move our way from the mountains of Northern New Mexico by this evening. Most of the storms, however, should fizzle out as they move into our western counties. Additional hit or miss, northwest flow thunderstorms, look to march this way nightly throughout the rest of this week. With any given storm, always be aware of increased lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.

Regarding temperatures – today will be nice, but very warm, with afternoon highs in the 80’s and low 90’s. Tomorrow through Sunday could see the hotter mid to upper 90’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris