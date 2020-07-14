The streak of 100 degree heat continues, but so do rain chances

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

The record high for Amarillo today is 104, set back in 1933. We could, unfortunately, either tie or break this record. At this point, I’m nudging us past it with a high of 105. Tomorrow, believe it or not, could actually turnout to be a less hot of a day for many locations, with a wide span of temperatures ranging from the mid 80’s north, to the low 100’s south. We may finally break our 100 degree streak in Amarillo, with an expected high of 96. Thursday looks to stay just shy of the century mark with a mix of upper 90’s, while Friday through Sunday could top out around 100.

Regarding rain chances – scattered thunderstorms look to roam the area each evening with a 20% to 40% probability for most locations. If you are fortunate to have a storm near where you live, be aware of sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning. Pockets of small hail could also occur in the strongest of updrafts. Always stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is in the area.

Lastly, try to stay cool, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and be sure to apply sunscreen before venturing outside.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris