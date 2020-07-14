The streak of 100 degree heat continues, but so do rain chances

Clear

Amarillo

105°F Clear Feels like 105°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

106°F Clear Feels like 106°
Wind
mph
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

103°F Clear Feels like 103°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

108°F Clear Feels like 108°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Greetings,

The record high for Amarillo today is 104, set back in 1933.  We could, unfortunately, either tie or break this record.  At this point, I’m nudging us past it with a high of 105.  Tomorrow, believe it or not, could actually turnout to be a less hot of a day for many locations, with a wide span of temperatures ranging from the mid 80’s north, to the low 100’s south.  We may finally break our 100 degree streak in Amarillo, with an expected high of 96.  Thursday looks to stay just shy of the century mark with a mix of upper 90’s, while Friday through Sunday could top out around 100.

Regarding rain chances – scattered thunderstorms look to roam the area each evening with a 20% to 40% probability for most locations.  If you are fortunate to have a storm near where you live, be aware of sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning.  Pockets of small hail could also occur in the strongest of updrafts.  Always stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is in the area. 

Lastly, try to stay cool, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and be sure to apply sunscreen before venturing outside.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

