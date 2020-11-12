End of the week rain chances?

Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

This afternoon will be another seasonal day with north winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures moderating back into the low 60’s.  Amarillo should top out close to 62.  Tomorrow could turn cloudy and slightly cooler, while Saturday might be windy and substantially warmer.  The 50’s for Friday, and 70’s on Saturday.  Sunday and Monday will hold steady in the 60’s. 

Circling back to tomorrow, the slightly cooler weather could be accompanied by pockets of drizzle and scattered rain showers across our central and eastern counties.  A few rumbles of thunder might be heard, but strong or severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time.  This damp weather may linger into Saturday morning, before exiting to our east.  Unfortunately, not all of our area will see rain. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

