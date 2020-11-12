End of the week rain chances?

This afternoon will be another seasonal day with north winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures moderating back into the low 60’s. Amarillo should top out close to 62. Tomorrow could turn cloudy and slightly cooler, while Saturday might be windy and substantially warmer. The 50’s for Friday, and 70’s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will hold steady in the 60’s.

Circling back to tomorrow, the slightly cooler weather could be accompanied by pockets of drizzle and scattered rain showers across our central and eastern counties. A few rumbles of thunder might be heard, but strong or severe thunderstorms are not expected at this time. This damp weather may linger into Saturday morning, before exiting to our east. Unfortunately, not all of our area will see rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris