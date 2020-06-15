Hot, dry, and breezy conditions to start the week

Hello everyone,

Sunshine and breezy southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, will help temperatures heat back into the 90’s for this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 93. Tomorrow through Friday will follow suit with dry winds, heat, and highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s. If we see any thunderstorm activity this week, chances may increase a little by Thursday and Friday. Saturday (as we officially shift into the summer season), could see a slight opportunity for storms as well, with highs around 90.



Lastly, until widespread rains return, wildfire concerns will continue. Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris