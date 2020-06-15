Hot, dry, and breezy conditions to start the week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 63F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 63F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

92°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
66°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello everyone,

Sunshine and breezy southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph, will help temperatures heat back into the 90’s for this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out close to 93.  Tomorrow through Friday will follow suit with dry winds, heat, and highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s.  If we see any thunderstorm activity this week, chances may increase a little by Thursday and Friday.  Saturday (as we officially shift into the summer season), could see a slight opportunity for storms as well, with highs around 90.


Lastly, until widespread rains return, wildfire concerns will continue.  Please stay cognizant of all fire weather warnings. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss