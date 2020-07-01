The weather from June to July

Clear

Amarillo

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
mph
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Dalhart

91°F Few Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Welcome to July everyone!

Not much of a difference will be felt in our weather today.  This afternoon will continue sunny, hot, and dry with temperatures heating back into the 90’s and low 100’s.  Amarillo should top out around 97.  Tomorrow will follow suit with highs close to the century mark, while less hot conditions look to work in for Friday and the Fourth of July holiday weekend.  Temperatures could hold steady in the low to mid 90’s, if not a few upper 80’s.

Regarding precipitation – a stray thunderstorm or two might be seen tomorrow, followed by nightly hit or miss storms from Friday through Monday.  The scattered thunderstorms that will be possible on Saturday (Independence Day), could complement, or hinder Fourth of July fireworks displays.  One of the concerns with any storm activity, will be lightning strikes that could spark a wildfire.

Speaking of wildfires, the danger will continue until substantial wetting rains return.  Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Lastly, with our July heat – drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, stay cool, and apply sunscreen daily, before venturing outside.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

