The weather from June to July

Welcome to July everyone!

Not much of a difference will be felt in our weather today. This afternoon will continue sunny, hot, and dry with temperatures heating back into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out around 97. Tomorrow will follow suit with highs close to the century mark, while less hot conditions look to work in for Friday and the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Temperatures could hold steady in the low to mid 90’s, if not a few upper 80’s.

Regarding precipitation – a stray thunderstorm or two might be seen tomorrow, followed by nightly hit or miss storms from Friday through Monday. The scattered thunderstorms that will be possible on Saturday (Independence Day), could complement, or hinder Fourth of July fireworks displays. One of the concerns with any storm activity, will be lightning strikes that could spark a wildfire.

Speaking of wildfires, the danger will continue until substantial wetting rains return. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Lastly, with our July heat – drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, stay cool, and apply sunscreen daily, before venturing outside.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris