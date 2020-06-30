Temperatures slowly down-trend throughout the week

Mostly clear and windy. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

65°F Mostly clear and windy. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 61F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

61°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 61F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Hello everyone,

For yet another time this summer, Amarillo may reach the century mark. Under a blazing hot sun with parched southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, temperatures will soar into the upper 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out close to 100. No rain is expected, and wildfire dangers will continue. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

The weather should be slightly less hot for tomorrow, July 1. Temperatures will ease back into the low to mid 90’s with northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Thursday will see highs returning to the upper 90’s, while Friday could cool down into the 80’s and low 90’s. Also, a chance of widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the evening hours.

Hit or miss thunderstorms may continue on Saturday evening, which could complement, or hinder Fourth of July fireworks displays. Temperatures earlier in the day will trade off between the upper 80’s and low 90’s. The same can be said for Sunday.

Lastly, circling back to our expected triple-digit heat for today – be sure to drink plenty of water, if you’re going to be outside during the hottest hours of the day. Find some shade to cool down, and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris