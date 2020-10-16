Late weekend cold front

This morning is starting out on a chilly note with low temperatures close to the freezing mark of 32.  Pockets of frost, or a light freeze could be felt across mainly our west and northern counties.  Amarillo could see lows around 34.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out around 67.  The upper 70’s and 80’s could return tomorrow, followed by our third cold front of this week on Sunday.  Windy conditions will ensue, with temperatures falling down into a wide range of chilly 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s.  The 70’s and low 80’s could return on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. 

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday, or midweek.  By the latter part of the week, however, we may see a very slight chance of wet weather.  Only time will tell, and no guarantees!   

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up.  Please remain cognizant about all wildfire concerns! 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

