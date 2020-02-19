Scattered snow showers early tomorrow, possible rain this weekend

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

23°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

26°F Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

22°F Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Cloudy weather continues for yet another day with southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures hovering in the 40’s this afternoon. Tonight will see temperatures falling into the 30’s and 20’s with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix. After midnight, this wintry mix looks to change over to light snow. From this point forward, scattered light snow showers or pockets of flurries could continue through midday tomorrow. Only trace amounts to just minor accumulations are expected. Of course, always drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling. Tomorrow will hover in the chilly 20’s and low 30’s.

Friday should see a nice recovery with afternoon sunshine, and highs around 50. Saturday and Sunday will continue with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s, while Monday could top out close to 70.

Additional moisture could move in over the weekend with hit or miss rain showers, from mid afternoon Saturday through Sunday morning. No snow, or severe weather is expected, but breezy to windy conditions will be present for both days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris