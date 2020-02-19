Scattered snow showers early tomorrow, possible rain this weekend

Forecast

Overcast

Amarillo

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
26°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
17 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
22°F Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
26°F Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
23°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
23°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
25°F Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Cloudy weather continues for yet another day with southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures hovering in the 40’s this afternoon.  Tonight will see temperatures falling into the 30’s and 20’s with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix.  After midnight, this wintry mix looks to change over to light snow.  From this point forward, scattered light snow showers or pockets of flurries could continue through midday tomorrow.  Only trace amounts to just minor accumulations are expected.  Of course, always drive very cautiously, if you encounter wintry weather while traveling.  Tomorrow will hover in the chilly 20’s and low 30’s. 

Friday should see a nice recovery with afternoon sunshine, and highs around 50.  Saturday and Sunday will continue with highs in the 50’s and low 60’s, while Monday could top out close to 70.

Additional moisture could move in over the weekend with hit or miss rain showers, from mid afternoon Saturday through Sunday morning.  No snow, or severe weather is expected, but breezy to windy conditions will be present for both days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

