Bitterly cold temperatures and treacherous wintry weather

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Brisk winds and snow showers becoming a steady snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Early winter weather has arrived with brutally cold arctic air entrenched across the region. Also, periods of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will be seen for our forecast area.

First, bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you’re outside. Temperatures look to hover in the frigid upper teens and low 20’s throughout today. North winds blowing at 15 to 30 mph however, will drive wind chills down into the single digits and low teens. Hypothermia and frostbite are a concern with these very cold numbers. Tomorrow looks to continue in the frozen 20’s, while Wednesday may reach back into the mid to upper 30’s.

Regarding wintry precipitation – for today and tomorrow, bouts of snow are likely across our far northwest counties, while for the rest of our viewing area, including Amarillo, periods of sleet and light freezing rain could be seen. Needless to say, roadways will become slick and hazardous over time. Slow way down, and allow extra time to safely reach your destination.

Snowfall potential might increase on Wednesday morning across our western and central counties, including for Amarillo, as an upper-level low pinwheels across the Panhandles. A few to several inches could be seen, however, actual snowfall amounts are very uncertain at this time. A rain/snow mix will be possible across our eastern zones. All wintry activity should end by Wednesday night.

Lastly, the weather finally improves for Thursday through Halloween (Saturday), and Election Day (Next Tuesday). Thursday should see highs in the 40’s, while Friday through next Tuesday will warm back into the 50’s and 60’s, each afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris