September to October weather

Seasonal weather returns today as we kickoff the month of October. Under a mostly sunny sky with light northeasterly winds, temperatures will warm into the 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 77. Tomorrow may turn breezy with dry southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs back in the low to mid 80’s. Saturday and Sunday look to follow suit with a blend of upper 70’s to mid 80’s, while Monday and Tuesday could heat into the mid to upper 80’s.

The weak cold fronts responsible for these back and forth temperatures – will be dry. No rain is expected with the passage of these fronts. In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, this dry pattern that our area is experiencing, does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway. Plus, eventually, the wildfire threat will come back into play. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris