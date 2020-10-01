September to October weather

Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
mph
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Seasonal weather returns today as we kickoff the month of October.  Under a mostly sunny sky with light northeasterly winds, temperatures will warm into the 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out near 77.  Tomorrow may turn breezy with dry southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs back in the low to mid 80’s.  Saturday and Sunday look to follow suit with a blend of upper 70’s to mid 80’s, while Monday and Tuesday could heat into the mid to upper 80’s. 

The weak cold fronts responsible for these back and forth temperatures – will be dry.  No rain is expected with the passage of these fronts.  In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future. 

Unfortunately, this dry pattern that our area is experiencing, does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway.  Plus, eventually, the wildfire threat will come back into play.  Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

