Tracking more triple-digit heat, plus occasional thunderstorms

Clear

Amarillo

106°F Clear Feels like 106°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
76°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. NE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. NE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

107°F Clear Feels like 107°
Wind
mph
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

99°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

109°F Clear Feels like 109°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
75°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Hello everyone,

Blistering hot weather returns for yet another day with temperatures soaring back to, or above the century mark this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out around 103.  Our record high is 104 from 1933.  Tomorrow could see highs ranging from 100 to 105, while Wednesday through Saturday, hopefully, will ease back into the upper 90’s to around 100.  While any amount of relief will be welcomed, to help the cause, if possible, stay inside of an airconditioned building during the hottest hours of the day.  Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Regarding precipitation – another round of scattered thunderstorms will be possible this evening, followed by additional hit or miss storms for tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday evening.  If the storms pulse strong to occasionally severe, expect high winds, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  Lightning is the other hazard.  Always seek shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Lastly, I want to thank Chris Martin and David Williams for their extra hours of work, while I’ve been on vacation.  Thank you gentlemen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

