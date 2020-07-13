Tracking more triple-digit heat, plus occasional thunderstorms

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. NE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.

Hello everyone,

Blistering hot weather returns for yet another day with temperatures soaring back to, or above the century mark this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around 103. Our record high is 104 from 1933. Tomorrow could see highs ranging from 100 to 105, while Wednesday through Saturday, hopefully, will ease back into the upper 90’s to around 100. While any amount of relief will be welcomed, to help the cause, if possible, stay inside of an airconditioned building during the hottest hours of the day. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Regarding precipitation – another round of scattered thunderstorms will be possible this evening, followed by additional hit or miss storms for tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday evening. If the storms pulse strong to occasionally severe, expect high winds, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. Lightning is the other hazard. Always seek shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Lastly, I want to thank Chris Martin and David Williams for their extra hours of work, while I’ve been on vacation. Thank you gentlemen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris