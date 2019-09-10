Additional chances of rain

Mostly Cloudy / Windy

Amarillo

88°F Mostly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 88°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
65°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Dumas

87°F Fair / Windy Feels like 86°
Wind
22 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
65°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Hereford

90°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 89°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
64°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

87°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms/Wind Early
63°F Thunderstorms/Wind Early
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Perryton

89°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 88°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
67°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Pampa

89°F Fair / Windy Feels like 88°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
68°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Rich monsoonal moisture continues to stream across the Panhandles, keeping rain chances alive.  The precipitation will come in occasional waves of showers and thunderstorms through Friday.  Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours.  If storms train, or move across the same locations, areas of minor flooding could become an issue overtime.  At this juncture, it appears that Thursday and Friday will have the highest potential for soaking rains.  The weather looks to settle down for the upcoming weekend, with a return to sunshine, and slightly hotter weather.

Speaking of hot weather, or not so much…cloud cover, humidity, and the prospects of rain, should hold afternoon temperatures in the 80’s each day through Friday.  The upper 80’s and low 90’s look to return for the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

