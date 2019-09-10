Additional chances of rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Rich monsoonal moisture continues to stream across the Panhandles, keeping rain chances alive. The precipitation will come in occasional waves of showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of lightning, sudden gusty winds, and locally heavy downpours. If storms train, or move across the same locations, areas of minor flooding could become an issue overtime. At this juncture, it appears that Thursday and Friday will have the highest potential for soaking rains. The weather looks to settle down for the upcoming weekend, with a return to sunshine, and slightly hotter weather.

Speaking of hot weather, or not so much…cloud cover, humidity, and the prospects of rain, should hold afternoon temperatures in the 80’s each day through Friday. The upper 80’s and low 90’s look to return for the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris