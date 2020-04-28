Tracking summertime heat in spring

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Good Tuesday afternoon,

Sunshine and warmth will characterize today with breezy northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, heating into the 80’s, along with a few low 90’s for this afternoon. Also, a severe weather outbreak looks to occur just east and southeast of our area. Now in saying this, one or two thunderstorms could develop across our far southeastern counties, before moving away. If a storm does form, it could produce hail, high winds, and heavy downpours.

Tomorrow will turn cooler behind a weak cold front with northerly winds of 5 to 25 mph. Temperatures look to hover in the pleasant 70’s and low 80’s, while Thursday might heat up close to 90. Friday (May 1), will continue to bake with highs around 100, follow by a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s over the weekend.

Lastly, and the jury is still out, but few thunderstorms might fire across our eastern counties on Saturday evening.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris