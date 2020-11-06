Mild and windy weather for the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Today should see plenty of sunshine with light southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out in the upper 70’s.  Tomorrow may turn breezy with a blend of upper 60’s and low 70’s, while Sunday will be windy with highs around 75.  The windy mid-70’s could continue on Monday, followed by blustery and much cooler weather for Tuesday, with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s.  The average 60’s should follow suit on Wednesday. 

Precipitation, for the most part, looks to skirt around the Panhandles for this weekend, and early next week.  In saying this, however, a stray thunderstorm or two could pop up across our eastern counties on Sunday and Monday.  Plus, our far northern counties might see a brief wintry mix of light freezing rain and snow on Monday night into Tuesday morning.  The majority of our area, however, looks to stay windy and dry. 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

