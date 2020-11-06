Mild and windy weather for the weekend

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Today should see plenty of sunshine with light southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out in the upper 70’s. Tomorrow may turn breezy with a blend of upper 60’s and low 70’s, while Sunday will be windy with highs around 75. The windy mid-70’s could continue on Monday, followed by blustery and much cooler weather for Tuesday, with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s. The average 60’s should follow suit on Wednesday.

Precipitation, for the most part, looks to skirt around the Panhandles for this weekend, and early next week. In saying this, however, a stray thunderstorm or two could pop up across our eastern counties on Sunday and Monday. Plus, our far northern counties might see a brief wintry mix of light freezing rain and snow on Monday night into Tuesday morning. The majority of our area, however, looks to stay windy and dry.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris