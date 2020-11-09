Rollercoaster week of weather

Another windy day is on tap with dry southwesterly breezes of 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo could top out around 79. By tonight and tomorrow, however, blustery cooler weather should arrive with north winds of 15 to 30 mph. Lows may start out close to freezing in the morning, followed by the 50’s and 60’s during the afternoon. The middle 60’s looks promising for Wednesday (Veterans Day), while Thursday and Friday could cool back into the 50’s and low 60’s. Saturday and Sunday will continue normal with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Precipitation, for the most part, looks to skirt around the Panhandles this week. In saying this, however, a few thunderstorms could pop up across our eastern counties tonight…moving east into Oklahoma. Plus, our counties of Southwest Kansas might see a brief wintry mix of light freezing rain and snow early tomorrow morning. The majority of our area, however, looks to stay windy and dry.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris