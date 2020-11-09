Rollercoaster week of weather

Forecast

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
37°F Clear and windy. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
28 mph SW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Dalhart

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
22 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Perryton

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Another windy day is on tap with dry southwesterly breezes of 20 to 30 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon.  Amarillo could top out around 79.  By tonight and tomorrow, however, blustery cooler weather should arrive with north winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Lows may start out close to freezing in the morning, followed by the 50’s and 60’s during the afternoon.  The middle 60’s looks promising for Wednesday (Veterans Day), while Thursday and Friday could cool back into the 50’s and low 60’s.  Saturday and Sunday will continue normal with highs in the low to mid 60’s. 

Precipitation, for the most part, looks to skirt around the Panhandles this week.  In saying this, however, a few thunderstorms could pop up across our eastern counties tonight…moving east into Oklahoma.  Plus, our counties of Southwest Kansas might see a brief wintry mix of light freezing rain and snow early tomorrow morning.  The majority of our area, however, looks to stay windy and dry. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

