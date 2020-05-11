Rainy start to our workweek

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low around 40F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Overcast skies after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening...skies turning mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Good Monday afternoon,

Overcast, damp, and cool conditions are expected today, as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue. Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of lightning, and locally heavy downpours. Cloud cover and high humidity will hold temperatures in the 60’s for daytime highs.

Tomorrow morning looks to continue cool and rainy with lows in the 40’s. The afternoon hours should see thundershower chances ending with temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Additional storms might develop east of a dryline on Wednesday across our eastern counties, while more stormy weather could be in the cards for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Severe weather would be possible on each one of these occasions.

Lastly, temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday will be quite a bit hotter with highs in the 80’s to around 90, each afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris