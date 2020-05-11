Rainy start to our workweek

Overcast

Amarillo

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
21 mph SSE
54%
Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening...skies turning mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening...skies turning mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
20 mph SE
40%
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
14 mph SE
58%
Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
18 mph E
60%
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
14 mph S
46%
Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
48°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
13 mph SSW
50%
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
20 mph S
51%
Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Overcast skies after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Overcast skies after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
21 mph E
50%
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
20 mph E
66%
Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low around 40F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
40°F Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low around 40F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
21 mph E
50%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
21 mph SE
53%
Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
45°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
20 mph ESE
60%
Waning Gibbous

Good Monday afternoon,

Overcast, damp, and cool conditions are expected today, as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue.  Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of lightning, and locally heavy downpours.  Cloud cover and high humidity will hold temperatures in the 60’s for daytime highs.

Tomorrow morning looks to continue cool and rainy with lows in the 40’s.  The afternoon hours should see thundershower chances ending with temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Additional storms might develop east of a dryline on Wednesday across our eastern counties, while more stormy weather could be in the cards for Friday and the upcoming weekend.  Severe weather would be possible on each one of these occasions.

Lastly, temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday will be quite a bit hotter with highs in the 80’s to around 90, each afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

