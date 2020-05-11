Rainy start to our workweek

Good Monday afternoon,
Overcast, damp, and cool conditions are expected today, as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue. Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of lightning, and locally heavy downpours. Cloud cover and high humidity will hold temperatures in the 60’s for daytime highs.
Tomorrow morning looks to continue cool and rainy with lows in the 40’s. The afternoon hours should see thundershower chances ending with temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.
Additional storms might develop east of a dryline on Wednesday across our eastern counties, while more stormy weather could be in the cards for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Severe weather would be possible on each one of these occasions.
Lastly, temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday will be quite a bit hotter with highs in the 80’s to around 90, each afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris