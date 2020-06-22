Possible thunderstorms and summer seasonal heat

Clear

Amarillo

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Hello everyone,

Today will definitely feel like summer with sunshine, variable winds, and highs in the 90’s.  Amarillo should top out around 96.  At the same time, however, northwesterly flow thunderstorms may arrive from the higher terrain of New Mexico and Colorado, during the evening hours.  Heavy rain, high winds, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns.  All activity should exit to our east in the predawn hours of tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, another round of evening and overnight storms will be possible with the same hazards as today.  Cloud cover, easterly winds, and high humidity could hold temperatures in the 80’s during the afternoon.  Wednesday may follow suit with additional thunderstorms, and highs in the 80’s, while Thursday and Friday look to be hot and dry, with a mix of low to mid 90’s.

Northwest flow may resume over the weekend with more opportunities for rain, and slightly cooler temperatures.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

