Possible thunderstorms and summer seasonal heat

62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Hello everyone,

Today will definitely feel like summer with sunshine, variable winds, and highs in the 90’s. Amarillo should top out around 96. At the same time, however, northwesterly flow thunderstorms may arrive from the higher terrain of New Mexico and Colorado, during the evening hours. Heavy rain, high winds, and pockets of hail would be the main concerns. All activity should exit to our east in the predawn hours of tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, another round of evening and overnight storms will be possible with the same hazards as today. Cloud cover, easterly winds, and high humidity could hold temperatures in the 80’s during the afternoon. Wednesday may follow suit with additional thunderstorms, and highs in the 80’s, while Thursday and Friday look to be hot and dry, with a mix of low to mid 90’s.

Northwest flow may resume over the weekend with more opportunities for rain, and slightly cooler temperatures.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris