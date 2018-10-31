A Wet and Chilly Halloween!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Happy Halloween folks! Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are moving into the High Plains early on, and a few spots are seeing snow up in the northeast corner of New Mexico. The upper-level low responsible for the precipitation will keep the wet and chilly weather in the area until after 7 pm this evening, so plan on dressing your kids warmly for Trick-or-Treating. Day time temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and low to mid 40s with breezy winds. Snowfall is likely in Union, Cimarron, and Dallam Counties until the early afternoon, so watch out for some slick spots on the roads, especially in the higher elevations. The still-warm ground will help to melt most of the wintry precipitation.



We'll wake up tomorrow to a clearing sky and temperatures down to or slightly below freezing. The afternoon will be warmer but still pretty cool, with highs in the 50s and low 60s, but Friday continues the warming trend. Over the weekend, a few fronts will try to bring a passing shower or two but temperatures will stay close to average, in the mid 60s and low 70s.



Stay safe and try to keep warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 67

Average Low: 39

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 12.60"



Soil Temperatures

2": 51

6": 53



Relative Humidity:

AM: 88%

PM: 82%



Drying Potential: Moderate



Pan Evaporation: 0.11"