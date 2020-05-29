‘Last weekend of May’ weather outlook

Breaking News
Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dumas

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Hereford

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

88°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Pampa

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Hello everyone,

Another day of beautiful weather is on tap with a partly sunny sky, southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming back into the 80’s.  Tomorrow and Sunday look to turn breezy and hotter with highs close to 90.  The same can be said for Monday, as we start the month of June.  Tuesday through Thursday will continue to feel like early summer, with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding rain chances – tonight, tomorrow night, and Sunday night could see a few showers and embedded thunderstorms drifting our way from the high country of New Mexico and Colorado.  As of this writing, the counties along the New Mexico state line, and points northwest, would have the best opportunity for rain.  Additional, stronger thunderstorms might return, area wide, toward the middle of next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable, ‘last weekend of May’, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

