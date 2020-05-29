‘Last weekend of May’ weather outlook

Hello everyone,

Another day of beautiful weather is on tap with a partly sunny sky, southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming back into the 80’s. Tomorrow and Sunday look to turn breezy and hotter with highs close to 90. The same can be said for Monday, as we start the month of June. Tuesday through Thursday will continue to feel like early summer, with a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Regarding rain chances – tonight, tomorrow night, and Sunday night could see a few showers and embedded thunderstorms drifting our way from the high country of New Mexico and Colorado. As of this writing, the counties along the New Mexico state line, and points northwest, would have the best opportunity for rain. Additional, stronger thunderstorms might return, area wide, toward the middle of next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable, ‘last weekend of May’, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris