Week of warmer weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph E
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

This afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine, light northeasterly winds, and temperatures warming into the 60’s and low 70’s.  Tomorrow should follow suit with highs around 70, while Wednesday through Friday could reach into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  The only downside will be breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, each afternoon.  The dryness of these winds could promote wildfire threats across the area. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns! 

Much cooler weather looks to move in for this upcoming weekend with temperatures falling back into the 50’s and low 60’s.  Also, as of this writing, our medium-range models suggest increasing rain chances for Saturday evening and Sunday.  At this point, the atmosphere looks to stay warm enough to keep the precipitation as rain, however, previous model output has suggested a rain/snow mix.  Please stay tuned, only time will tell! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss