Week of warmer weather

This afternoon will be pleasant with sunshine, light northeasterly winds, and temperatures warming into the 60’s and low 70’s. Tomorrow should follow suit with highs around 70, while Wednesday through Friday could reach into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. The only downside will be breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, each afternoon. The dryness of these winds could promote wildfire threats across the area. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Much cooler weather looks to move in for this upcoming weekend with temperatures falling back into the 50’s and low 60’s. Also, as of this writing, our medium-range models suggest increasing rain chances for Saturday evening and Sunday. At this point, the atmosphere looks to stay warm enough to keep the precipitation as rain, however, previous model output has suggested a rain/snow mix. Please stay tuned, only time will tell!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris