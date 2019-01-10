A Warmer Day Ahead of a Round of Precipitation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Howdy folks and good Thursday morning! We cooled down to lows in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky overhead but we'll see a more sunny sky through the middle of the day. The afternoon is looking to be several degrees warmer, as we hit the upper 50s and low 60s with breezy southwest winds.



The next weather-maker is a low pressure system that will bring rain showers in from the southwest tonight and continue on into Friday. Most of us that see precipitation will see rain, but areas in the Oklahoma Panhandle, northeast New Mexico, and southwest Kansas will have a chance at light snow in the evening. Accumulations look to be minor, thanks to the ground being warm. We'll see high temperatures tomorrow in the 40s and low 50s and a few degrees colder on Saturday as this system heads away from the area.



Sunday starts us on a warming trend that brings above average highs again into next week.



Have a great Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin

Average High: 50

Average Low: 23

Year-to-Date Precipitation: 0.01"



Soil Temperatures

2": 36

6": 37



Relative Humidity:

AM: 66%

PM: 27%



Drying Potential: Moderate



Pan Evaporation: 0.18"