Quiet October weather continues

46°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Today may turn breezy with dry southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs back in the low to mid 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 82. Tomorrow and Sunday look to follow suit with a blend 70’s and low 80’s, while Monday an Tuesday could heat into the mid to upper 80’s, if not a few low 90’s. The cooler 70’s and low 80’s could return by midweek.

The weak cold fronts responsible for these back and forth temperatures – will be dry. No rain is expected with the passage of these fronts. In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, this dry pattern that our area is experiencing, does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway. Plus, eventually, the wildfire threat will come back into play. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris