Quiet October weather continues

Clear

Amarillo

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
20 mph WSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Some clouds. Low 48F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Today may turn breezy with dry southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs back in the low to mid 80’s.  Amarillo should top out near 82.  Tomorrow and Sunday look to follow suit with a blend 70’s and low 80’s, while Monday an Tuesday could heat into the mid to upper 80’s, if not a few low 90’s.  The cooler 70’s and low 80’s could return by midweek. 

The weak cold fronts responsible for these back and forth temperatures – will be dry.  No rain is expected with the passage of these fronts.  In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future. 

Unfortunately, this dry pattern that our area is experiencing, does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway.  Plus, eventually, the wildfire threat will come back into play.  Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns! 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

