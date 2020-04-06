Easter Week weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
51°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 42F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 42F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
49°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello everyone,

Much nicer weather returns for this afternoon with a partly sunny sky, southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Tomorrow continues this trend with a blend of 80’s, while Wednesday should see a mix of 70’s and low 80’s.

Thursday looks to turn breezy and much cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.  Coats and sweaters will probably come in handy.  Also, scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder could occur.  If the atmosphere cools sufficiently throughout, then a possible rain/snow mix may be seen, primarily across our northern counties.

Good Friday looks to return to the low 70’s, followed by a blend of 70’s and low 80’s for Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

