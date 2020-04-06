Easter Week weather outlook

Hello everyone,

Much nicer weather returns for this afternoon with a partly sunny sky, southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tomorrow continues this trend with a blend of 80’s, while Wednesday should see a mix of 70’s and low 80’s.

Thursday looks to turn breezy and much cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Coats and sweaters will probably come in handy. Also, scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder could occur. If the atmosphere cools sufficiently throughout, then a possible rain/snow mix may be seen, primarily across our northern counties.

Good Friday looks to return to the low 70’s, followed by a blend of 70’s and low 80’s for Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris