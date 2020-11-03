Election Day weather, plus our extended forecast

Today will start out clear and cool with morning lows in the 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out close to 80. Tomorrow through Friday will follow suit with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday could see a slightly cooler mix of upper 60’s and low 70’s.

No rain or snow is expected for the remainder of this week, but might return early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris