Election Day weather, plus our extended forecast

Clear

Amarillo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
17 mph WSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Today will start out clear and cool with morning lows in the 40’s.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out close to 80.  Tomorrow through Friday will follow suit with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s, while Saturday and Sunday could see a slightly cooler mix of upper 60’s and low 70’s. 

No rain or snow is expected for the remainder of this week, but might return early next week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

