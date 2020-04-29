Possible triple-digit heat on the way

Clear

Amarillo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming S and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming S and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 45F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low around 45F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Today will turnout to be the coolest day of this week, but a very pleasant day nonetheless.  Under a sunny sky with northwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures should warm nicely into the 70’s and low 80’s for this afternoon.  Amarillo will top out around 78.  Tomorrow, however, turns breezy and hot with southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.  And we don’t stop there, Friday (May 1), could reach close to 100 for many locations, including Amarillo.  In fact, record heat is almost a guarantee!

Saturday looks to stay unseasonably hot with highs in the 90’s, while Sunday and Monday start a downward trend in temperatures with the 80’s and low 90’s.  The 70’s could return by Tuesday.

Regarding precipitation – unfortunately, all thunderstorm activity looks to stay north and east of our area through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

