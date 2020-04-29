Possible triple-digit heat on the way

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Today will turnout to be the coolest day of this week, but a very pleasant day nonetheless. Under a sunny sky with northwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, temperatures should warm nicely into the 70’s and low 80’s for this afternoon. Amarillo will top out around 78. Tomorrow, however, turns breezy and hot with southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. And we don’t stop there, Friday (May 1), could reach close to 100 for many locations, including Amarillo. In fact, record heat is almost a guarantee!

Saturday looks to stay unseasonably hot with highs in the 90’s, while Sunday and Monday start a downward trend in temperatures with the 80’s and low 90’s. The 70’s could return by Tuesday.

Regarding precipitation – unfortunately, all thunderstorm activity looks to stay north and east of our area through the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris