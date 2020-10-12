Up and down October temperatures

Clear

Amarillo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
23 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Much cooler weather is instore for today, as a cold front surges south through the region.  Instead of the constant low to mid 90’s and record October heat, today’s temperatures should hold steady in the 70’s.  Unfortunately, this front will be dry, no rain is expected.  Tomorrow will start another brief warming trend with highs around 80, while Wednesday could top out close to 90.  By Thursday, however, yet another cold front will plow through, with strong north winds, and temperatures dropping back into the much cooler 60’s and low 70’s.  Friday looks to continue with highs around 70, followed by a return to the beautiful upper 70’s and low 80’s over the weekend. 

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday.  The following week, however, may see a pattern change toward cooler, and wetter weather. 

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up.  Please remain cognizant of all wildfire concerns! 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

