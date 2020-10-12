Up and down October temperatures

Much cooler weather is instore for today, as a cold front surges south through the region. Instead of the constant low to mid 90’s and record October heat, today’s temperatures should hold steady in the 70’s. Unfortunately, this front will be dry, no rain is expected. Tomorrow will start another brief warming trend with highs around 80, while Wednesday could top out close to 90. By Thursday, however, yet another cold front will plow through, with strong north winds, and temperatures dropping back into the much cooler 60’s and low 70’s. Friday looks to continue with highs around 70, followed by a return to the beautiful upper 70’s and low 80’s over the weekend.

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday. The following week, however, may see a pattern change toward cooler, and wetter weather.

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up. Please remain cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris