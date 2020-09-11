Turning the corner to much nicer weather

Hello everyone,

The constant overcast sky and unusually cold weather as of late will give way to much nicer conditions today. Although we never turn down the chance of rain, it will be nice to see sunshine and temperatures back in the 70’s. Amarillo should top out around 77 this afternoon. Tomorrow and Sunday look to continue the warming trend with light winds, and highs in the 80’s.

No changes are expected for Monday through Friday. Each day should continue sunny with light winds, and temperatures in the 80’s. A few low 90’s may also work in from time to time. Thunderstorm and rain chances in general, will stay in the slim to none category throughout the week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

