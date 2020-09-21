Transitioning to autumn with smoke and haze

Today, our last day of summer, will continue hazy and smoky with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and highs in the low to mid 80’s. Tomorrow, the first day of fall, will follow suit with light winds, and a mix of low to mid 80’s. In fact, for Wednesday through Sunday, no changes to speak of, repetitive weather looks to continue. Morning lows will be in the 50’s, and the afternoon highs should continue in the 80’s.

Regarding precipitation – thunderstorm chances look to continue very minimal throughout the week. Also, as of this writing, little to no chance of rain is expected for our area, from Tropical Storm Beta.

Lastly, the autumnal equinox occurs at 8:31 am tomorrow – the official start of fall.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris