Transitioning to autumn with smoke and haze

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Today, our last day of summer, will continue hazy and smoky with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and highs in the low to mid 80’s.  Tomorrow, the first day of fall, will follow suit with light winds, and a mix of low to mid 80’s.  In fact, for Wednesday through Sunday, no changes to speak of, repetitive weather looks to continue.  Morning lows will be in the 50’s, and the afternoon highs should continue in the 80’s. 

Regarding precipitation – thunderstorm chances look to continue very minimal throughout the week.  Also, as of this writing, little to no chance of rain is expected for our area, from Tropical Storm Beta. 

Lastly, the autumnal equinox occurs at 8:31 am tomorrow – the official start of fall. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

