Pleasant May weather plus late week storms

Hello everyone,

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and the weather will be very seasonal with light northerly winds, and highs in the 70’s. Tomorrow and Thursday look to warm back into the low to mid 80’s, while Friday could be blustery and much cooler with temperatures falling into the 60’s. The 70’s should make an appearance for Saturday, followed by a possible return to the 60’s on Sunday.

Rainfall wise – no rain is expected through tomorrow. Thursday, however, might see thunderstorms fire across our eastern counties. If the storms can form, they would be strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain. One mitigating factor that may completely stymie the chance of thunderstorms is a cap of warm air aloft. Additional (non-severe), rain chances might occur on Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris