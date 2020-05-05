Pleasant May weather plus late week storms

Breaking News
Forecast

Few Clouds

Amarillo

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
mph
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello everyone,

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and the weather will be very seasonal with light northerly winds, and highs in the 70’s.  Tomorrow and Thursday look to warm back into the low to mid 80’s, while Friday could be blustery and much cooler with temperatures falling into the 60’s.  The 70’s should make an appearance for Saturday, followed by a possible return to the 60’s on Sunday.

Rainfall wise – no rain is expected through tomorrow.  Thursday, however, might see thunderstorms fire across our eastern counties.  If the storms can form, they would be strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.  One mitigating factor that may completely stymie the chance of thunderstorms is a cap of warm air aloft.  Additional (non-severe), rain chances might occur on Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

