A look ahead to your warm and possible stormy Memorial Day Weekend

Good Friday Morning everyone, as we have severe weather exiting our NE and E counties, that will leave us with warm calm weather throughout the day with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s along with a weak cold front.

The dryline will move further east leaving our conditions dry. Saturday will be more of the same with temps in the low 90’s and a chance for severe weather for our SE counties late and breezy throughout the day.

Sunday will be more of the same with temps in the mid to upper 80’s and a chance for severe weather for our SE counties.

Monday we’ll have another front moving through along with a stagnant upper level low pinwheeling over the panhandle throughout the week giving us chances for rain on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs mostly in the 70’s for everyday along with northern winds.

Severe weather chances increase towards the later half of next week.

Happy Memorial Day weekend!