Turning very windy and cooler with late week storms

Clear

Amarillo

99°F Clear Feels like 99°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 58F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
24 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
55°F Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Becoming windy overnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
57°F Mostly clear skies. Becoming windy overnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
25 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
55°F Mostly clear and windy. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

101°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

103°F Clear Feels like 103°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
60°F Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Greetings,

Another blistering hot day is expected with parched southwesterly winds, and highs around 100.  Also, there is a slim chance of thunderstorms developing along a dryline east of Amarillo this afternoon.  If the storms fire, they could pulse strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.  A cap of warm air aloft, however, may preclude any activity from forming at all.

Windy and much cooler weather arrives for tomorrow, as a cold front plows south across the region.  Instead of highs close to 100, a blend of 80’s are expected with Amarillo topping out around 85.  The downside will be blustery north winds of 25 to 45 mph.

Wednesday through Saturday appears to be seasonal with temperatures trading off between the 80’s and low 90’s, while Sunday could reach back into the mid 90’s.  Also, additional hit or miss thunderstorms might return on Thursday and Friday.

Lastly, until widespread rains occur, wildfire dangers are starting to ramp up.  Please be cognizant of all wildfire concerns.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

