Turning very windy and cooler with late week storms

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

60°F Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Mostly clear and windy. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

55°F Mostly clear and windy. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

55°F Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Greetings,

Another blistering hot day is expected with parched southwesterly winds, and highs around 100. Also, there is a slim chance of thunderstorms developing along a dryline east of Amarillo this afternoon. If the storms fire, they could pulse strong to severe with hail, high winds, and heavy rain. A cap of warm air aloft, however, may preclude any activity from forming at all.

Windy and much cooler weather arrives for tomorrow, as a cold front plows south across the region. Instead of highs close to 100, a blend of 80’s are expected with Amarillo topping out around 85. The downside will be blustery north winds of 25 to 45 mph.

Wednesday through Saturday appears to be seasonal with temperatures trading off between the 80’s and low 90’s, while Sunday could reach back into the mid 90’s. Also, additional hit or miss thunderstorms might return on Thursday and Friday.

Lastly, until widespread rains occur, wildfire dangers are starting to ramp up. Please be cognizant of all wildfire concerns.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris