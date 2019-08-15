A few storms; Turning up the heat!

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Hello everyone,

Hotter weather returns for this afternoon as southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph kick-in. Temperatures will warm from the 60’s this morning into the mid to upper 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will see the upper 90’s, while Saturday and Sunday should top out around 102. The same can be said on Monday, followed by the low 90’s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall-wise, widely separated thunderstorms are expected this evening, while a complex of storms may plow south across our far eastern counties in the predawn hours of tomorrow. Isolated PM thunderstorms look to continue over this weekend. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, occasional pockets of hail, and locally heavy downpours. Of course lightning is always a concern.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris