Hot and dry week, until possibly Saturday

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Greetings! 

The center of high pressure aloft will continue to reside well to our west, putting our area under a northeasterly flow.  This means, that thunderstorms developing over the mountains of New Mexico, will drift southwest, in the opposite direction of the Panhandles.  Now, as we travel into the latter part of this week, the aforementioned ridge of high pressure aloft, will start to flatten out, allowing for northwest flow to resume over our area.  As a result, storms forming around the mountains in the afternoon, will be steered towards the Panhandles during the evening hours.  Friday through Sunday should see this setup, with a 20% to 40% chance of rain each night. 

Regarding temperatures – the summer doldrums will continue throughout the week, with morning lows in the 60’s, and afternoon highs in the 90’s.  

Lastly, as of this writing, neither Hurricane Marco or Hurricane Laura should effect our area.  The precipitation shields from both of these tropical entities will stay well east of the Panhandles. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

