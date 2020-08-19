A few more storms but plenty of heat still

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We have a few pockets of rain moving in from the north but the rest of the area is just seeing some increased cloud cover. We may see a stray shower linger past sunrise as some energy continues to hang out above us but we are looking for another hot day with highs in the 90s. Hit-or-miss storms are possible again this evening with a chance for hail and downburst winds.

Thursday continues with highs in the 90s and another shot at late day thunderstorms but our rain potential falls off as we get closer to the weekend. The heat, however, keeps going with a few spots reaching 100 Saturday and Sunday.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss