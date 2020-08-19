Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We have a few pockets of rain moving in from the north but the rest of the area is just seeing some increased cloud cover. We may see a stray shower linger past sunrise as some energy continues to hang out above us but we are looking for another hot day with highs in the 90s. Hit-or-miss storms are possible again this evening with a chance for hail and downburst winds.
Thursday continues with highs in the 90s and another shot at late day thunderstorms but our rain potential falls off as we get closer to the weekend. The heat, however, keeps going with a few spots reaching 100 Saturday and Sunday.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A few more storms but plenty of heat still
Amarillo69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
