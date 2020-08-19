A few more storms but plenty of heat still

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We have a few pockets of rain moving in from the north but the rest of the area is just seeing some increased cloud cover. We may see a stray shower linger past sunrise as some energy continues to hang out above us but we are looking for another hot day with highs in the 90s. Hit-or-miss storms are possible again this evening with a chance for hail and downburst winds.



Thursday continues with highs in the 90s and another shot at late day thunderstorms but our rain potential falls off as we get closer to the weekend. The heat, however, keeps going with a few spots reaching 100 Saturday and Sunday.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin